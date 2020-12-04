YouTube Star Arrested After Allegedly Killing Pregnant Girlfriend At Subscriber's Request

Just when you think you’ve seen the most horrifying YouTube scandal of the week…

The streaming service is reportedly struggling to track down and delete all copies of a video in which a streamer abuses and then accidentally kills his pregnant girlfriend.

Stas Reeflay, a Russian vlogger whose videos don’t originally stream on YT but are posted there later, has been arrested following the incident in which his 28-year-old girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva apparently died on camera.

In the video, Reeflay — real name Stanislav Reshetnikov — and another woman restrain the pink-haired Grigoryeva, who appears to be angry. They all seem to be drinking from an open liquor bottle. At one point as they speak and interact with their fans, she goes for a knife and Reeflay responds by shoving her violently.

According to local reports, Reeflay was paid what translates to about $1,000 by a subscriber to force his partner out onto the balcony in the freezing cold in nothing but her underwear. Torturing her was apparently a thing they did; in another video he reportedly blasted her with pepper spray.

Unfortunately this was too much for Grigoryeva; the temperature where they live near Moscow was below zero at the time — and reminder, the poor girl had recently revealed she was pregnant.

After a few minutes Reeflay checks on her only to find her body lying lifeless, “half dead.” He tries to revive her, saying (translated from Russian):

“Valya, are you alive? My bunny, what’s up with you?” “Valya, Valya, damn, you look like you are dead.” “Bunny, come on… tell me something. I’m worrying. Damn… I’m not feel her heartbeat.” “Guys… No pulse… She’s pale. She is not breathing.” “Wake up, Valya, I love you, wake up.”

Yes, that comment was to his chat. That’s where he went first, before calling for a medic.

They all watch as he eventually calls. He also tries again and again to wake her up, even dragging her cold, half-naked body to the couch. As he cries, the camera keeps rolling. Eventually paramedics do arrive, but it’s too late. They declare her dead.

The video reportedly continues for a total of two whole hours after her death from hypothermia.

The Russian Investigative Committee said they were investigating what unlawful actions he committed; law enforcement sources say he could face up to two years in prison.

YouTube meanwhile is doing what they can to stop the copies of the video, but as of this writing there are still many online. A spokesperson for the site said in a press release:

“We’re shocked to learn of this tragic incident. This kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube. Although the original live stream did not take place on YouTube, we quickly removed reuploads and terminated the associated account.”

Is this how far streamers are willing to go in the quest for subs? Taking donations to put their loved ones in mortal danger? We just don’t know what to say we’re so outraged…

[Image via YouTube.]