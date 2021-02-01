Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt Claims He Was ‘Manipulated’ By Producers & Never Cheated On Hannah Brown

Some more major Bachelor Nation tea is being spilled… and it’s not by Dylan Barbour this time.

Almost two years after the alleged controversy first went down, Jed Wyatt has claimed he NEVER cheated on ex-fiancée Hannah Brown. ICYMI, the old cheating allegations resurfaced on Saturday, January 30, when another former contestant on the DWTS alum’s season, Dylan, opened up (we’re talking brutally so) in a candid Twitter Q&A with fans about the popular franchise.

My last thought: they need you until they don’t. Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post show and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021

At one point, a fan asked:

“Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?”

To which the 26-year-old entrepreneur replied, “Jed.” Of course, that needed some more explanation, so another fan promptly questioned:

“Are you saying he didn’t cheat on hannah?”

Now, this is where things got really juicy! The Bachelor in Paradise cast member then responded, “yes.”

Our mind is blown!! That’s a pretty big reveal if we do say so ourselves! And we are sure that Chris Harrison absolutely loved that some of the show’s secrets were being set free. Shortly after the admission, the 27-year-old Nashville native took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to slightly open up about his side of the story, first saying:

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the love and the support today. It was really cool that this got brought to light by Dylan … so shout out to you guys.”

Then, in a not-so-subtle plug for his podcast Jed Talks, he promised his followers to spill some more details on the full sitch in an upcoming episode, which he said will be released on February 2. (Obviously, we’re going to have to tune in to see if he actually talks at all.) However, he did take a moment to reiterate to everyone that he did not cheat on Hannah B with his ex-flame Haley Stevens or anyone else, explaining:

“I will actually be going into deeper detail, but the facts are this: Yes, I was highly manipulated and, from it, deeply mentally affected from the show. And, two, no, I never cheated. Ever. On Haley or Hannah.”

Oh, man…

In case you’ve forgotten some of your Bach facts, here’s a little refresher for you! In 2019, Hannah got engaged to Jed during The Bachelorette season 15 finale. However, fans of the show learned on After the Final Rose that she had already broken off their engagement. GASP! LOLZ, sorry!

Anyway, the former pageant queen had learned that the country singer had allegedly been in a relationship with the singer-songwriter while on the ABC reality dating series. At the time, he denied that their coupling was ever serious and was over but still apologized for his actions. Unfortunately for him, Alabama Hannah decided not to get back together in the end.

Well, this was certainly a development! Wouldn’t you agree, Perezcious readers?! Just when you thought you knew the whole story turns out there was a whole lot more to it! Do U guys actually believe Jed when he said he never cheated on Hannah Beast? Or do U think he is lying through his teeth?

Oooohhh wait, do U guys think she will respond to the claims?! (We kind of hope so). Are U guys ready to hear more of his side of the story? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jed Wyatt/Instagram & Hannah Brown/Instagram]