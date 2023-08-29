Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper Tolbert Shares Devastating Miscarriage Update

This is heartbreaking.

Jade Roper Tolbert just shared an important and difficult update on her miscarriage. If you didn’t know, the Bachelor In Paradise alum announced earlier this month that she was suffering from a “missed miscarriage,” which happens when a baby has died in the womb but the mother hasn’t experienced any symptoms of the loss yet.

At the time, she was hoping her body would handle the next devastating steps “naturally,” but ultimately, on Tuesday, she revealed she had undergone surgery to heal from the miscarriage.

Sharing a teary-eyed photo of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram, she wrote:

“Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is I why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss.”

We cannot imagine the range of emotions she must be feeling. Such a sad loss.

The reality star went on to share why she decided to go public:

“I’ve been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I’ve only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you. And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always. “

Jade and her husband Tanner Tolbert met on the ABC series, and now share sons Reed, 2, Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5. During an Instagram Q&A several days ago, the Bachelor alum said she isn’t sure if she’s going to try for another baby again. No doubt — we bet she needs a lot of time to heal from and process this first.

You can see Jade’s full posts about this heartbreaking situation (below):

BTW, at this time, she and Tanner are still trying to figure out how and when to break the news to their kids.

When asking fans for advice during her Q&A a few days ago, she suggested they may wait until they are older.

We’re sending Jade, Tanner, and the whole family lots of love! May Beau rest in peace.

[Image via Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram]