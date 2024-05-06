Got A Tip?

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Is Royally HOT On The Met Gala Red Carpet 2024!

bad bunny wearing kendall jenner's necklace

Bad Bunny has arrived at the Met Gala red carpet!

The hunky Latin superstar pulled up to the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York sporting head-to-toe custom Maison Martin Margiela artisanal couture. The black ensemble, which featured white and red detailing, is accompanied by a stunning headpiece and diamond-shaped eyeglasses. See (below):

We can definitely see the vintage, Sleeping Beauties-esque feel he went for! He would look handsome in anything!

Thoughts??

[Image via Bad Bunny/Instagram.]

May 06, 2024 14:44pm PDT

