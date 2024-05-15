Olivia Rodrigo Keeps Singing As Her TOP COMES UNDONE During Concert -- Watch!

Olivia Rodrigo sang her heart out AND her top off during a recent live performance!

The Drivers License singer had a major wardrobe malfunction during a concert at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, but she didn’t let it rain on her parade! Instead, she kept right on performing like a veteran. She never even missed a beat!

In footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the 21-year-old can be seen in a leather bralette-style top with matching short shorts and edgy fishnets. In the video, she’s singing Love Is Embarrassing from her latest album Guts. But the most embarrassing thing about it was the moment her tiny top literally POPPED open! Yes, really!!

OMG!!

The pop star quickly reacted by holding it down, and she didn’t miss a single beat while just singing through it like a pro!! She did, however, subtly motion to a backup dancer to come over and help her secure the top. The two just couldn’t get it back on, though!

But instead of cutting the song short, the Vampire songstress just smiled, laughed, and sang it off. The sho must go on! After all, surely that must have been the favorite song of some of her fans in attendance, right?? She couldn’t risk cutting it short! It wasn’t until the song was OVER that she made her way backstage for a proper fix. Watch (below):

What an absolute legend! She’s a true performer, y’all! Reactions?? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

[Images via WIRED/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]