Bad Bunny Is SUING A Fan For Posting His Concert Footage Online!

Bad Bunny is taking a fan to court.

The Puerto Rican rapper is in full-blown sue mode after a fan apparently uploaded footage from his Most Wanted Tour onto YouTube… Which the 30-year-old says is costing him! In the lawsuit, which TMZ obtained on Friday, Bunny claimed that a fan named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone posted multiple videos of his live performances on his YouTube channel MADforliveMUSIC. The recordings apparently came from a February show in Salt Lake City, Utah, which we’re sure plenty of people shot footage of. But BB has beef with Eric’s doings for a few reasons…

The footage, which has mostly been deleted from the fan’s channel, wasn’t just clips here and there from the nosebleeds… It was full-on performances! Like, nine plus minute long footage shot from good seating with what seemed like a high quality camera!

Per the suit, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, says he owns the rights to the live music recorded in his performances and that the fan did NOT have authorization to post it for people to watch online for free. He claimed that the footage on Eric’s YouTube channel is driving views away from his own official channel, which he gets ad revenue from. The Monaco rapper initially attempted to get the fan to remove the footage per the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, but Eric apparently filed a counterclaim to restore the videos to his page. But BB ain’t playing around!

Per the suit, he wants an official injunction ordering Eric to remove the footage and to ban him from re-uploading it — and wants $150,000 for EACH video posted, or any financial damages he can prove he suffered as a result of it being online.

DAMN!

[Images via Forbes/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]