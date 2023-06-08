Bam Margera Released From Psychiatric Hospital & Now Headed To Lamar Odom’s Rehab Facility

Bam Margera is getting some help.

As we’ve previously reported, the 43-year-old reality star was considered missing over the weekend as his brother, Jess Margera, pleaded for anyone who lived in the Los Angeles area to call the police if they saw Bam at the time. Eventually, officers found the MTV personality at Trejo’s Tacos in the city, where he appeared to have “erratic speech and behavior.” After his concerning “suicidal threats” he made online and to family members, he was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Now, there’s another update on Bam’s situation. According to TMZ on Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation revealed that the former Jackass star has been released from the psychiatric hospital. Instead of going straight home, though, he has officially accepted Lamar Odom’s offer to receive treatment at his rehab center.

Insiders shared that Lamar, who has been vocal about wanting to help Bam for weeks now, visited him at the hospital on Tuesday to offer him a spot at one of his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers again. And the former professional skateboarder agreed to enter into treatment right away. Wow. The reason he’s accepting Lamar’s offer for real this time? His son Phoenix, who he hasn’t seen amid his divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd.

On Wednesday, the ex-basketball player met with Bam when he left the psych hospital. He is now in detox before heading to a different rehab facility owned by Lamar. That is great to hear. We’re wishing Bam nothing but the best on his road to recovery.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

