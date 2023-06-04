Bam Margera's Brother Pleads For Help After Former MTV Star Goes Missing Again

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content

Bam Margera’s family is very worried for him right now following his concerning post about not being able to see his son, Phoenix. And they’ve taken to social media for help.

On Sunday morning, the 43-year-old television personality’s brother, Jess Margera, hopped on Twitter to reveal that he seemingly went missing again and asked if someone in the Los Angeles area had seen Bam recently to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department “immediately.” While law enforcement is attempting to “ping his phone” to figure out the former Jackass star’s location, Jess fears they’re running out of time. He tweeted:

“If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help”

Very scary. You can see the tweet (below):

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Bam’s attorney, Peter Thompson, told TMZ on Sunday that he went to Los Angeles to try to reunite with Phoenix – but he’s gone off the radar right now. Thompson noted that he had been in contact with Bam on Saturday and would attempt to reach out again.

As we mentioned before, this situation comes after Bam posted and deleted a very alarming video on Instagram – in which he lamented about how he’s not seen his son in two months. The former professional skateboarder has been in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Nikki Boyd. She’s currently asking for sole physical and legal custody of Phoenix. Although, she’s open to supervised visitation for Bam if he completes a drug and alcohol rehab program first. Nikki also asked for $15,000 per month in child support from Bam.

But amid their legal dispute, Nikki has stopped contact between her estranged husband and their son. This upset Bam to the point where he took to Instagram to threaten to “smoke crack with the bums” until he passes away, unless he sees Phoenix soon:

“I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f**king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f**king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

Very, very concerning. We hope Bam’s family finds him safe soon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

