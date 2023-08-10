Rebel Wilson Explains Grisly Facial Injury From On-Set Prop Gun Accident! OMG!

Rebel Wilson has been busy working on an independent film down in Savannah, Georgia recently, but she ran into some trouble on set just as she was about to wrap the project!

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal an unfortunate injury that occurred on set of her forthcoming film Bride Hard. The indie flick has been in production down in the coastal Georgia city for a while now, and the Aussie actress has been on the grind delivering lines and filming action sequences.

But it all hasn’t been without blood, sweat, and tears! Literally!

According to the new mom herself, Rebel was filming one of her very last scenes for the flick when she accidentally took a prop gun RIGHT to the face. OMG!!! It’s unclear exactly what the circumstances were which delivered the fake film gun right to her nose, but the result was tough: Wilson walked away with a nasty cut that required stitches!

In her Wednesday IG Stories vid, the Pitch Perfect alum explained that she is thankfully healing up nicely. But during one of the flick’s “kick-ass fight sequences,” the gun glanced directly off her moneymaker:

“Hey, everybody, thank you for your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing[ly]. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week. I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia in a middle-of-the-night shoot in my last scene of the movie. I had done all these kick-ass fight sequences, and just in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun.”

Oh no(se)!!

It wasn’t intentional or anything, as Wilson was clear to note. And it wasn’t a severe injury, either. As she indicated, following a few stitches, the healing process has been coming along A-OK:

“It was a complete accident and such a shock. Luckily, I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes. Hopefully, I will be totally fine. It was really fun to do an action movie, but it can be a bit dangerous at times. But I’m all good, so, thanks everybody!”

Well, we’ve very thankful for that!

You can see some snaps of the injury as it stands right now (below):

Oof.

That does not look fun at all! The nose is a tough place to get hit. Well, everywhere on the face, really. But we have no doubt taking a prop gun to the nose did NOT feel good. Sorry, girl!!

Of course, this follows a couple years after the awful 2021 incident during the filming of Rust in which actor Alec Baldwin‘s on-set revolver discharged, seriously injuring director Joel Souza and fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Ever since that tragedy, safety concerns have been paramount in Hollywood. So, to see this (granted, far more minor incident) occur is definitely not ideal. But at least Rebel is safe and in good spirits after it.

Also FYI, if you’re wondering about Wilson working amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Bride Hard was granted an allowance by SAG-AFTRA because it’s an independently-produced film. So, union members can work on approved indie films like this one without violating their strikes. The more you know!

Here’s hoping Rebel keeps healing up quickly tho!!

