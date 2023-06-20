Bam Margera Is Finally Talking To His Son Again -- And It's Motivating Him To Get Sober!

Bam Margera is working his way back to clarity. And he has a huge motivating factor behind this apparent turn for the better: his son Phoenix.

As we’ve been reporting, the former reality TV star is hard at work trying to get sober and healthy at one of Lamar Odom‘s treatment centers. And on Tuesday, new word came out the MTV alum is finding even more inspiration to get clean after reconnecting with his 5-year-old son. That has us cautiously optimistic!

According to TMZ, Bam’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd is “allowing him to talk to their kid again.” Her attorney David Glass told the outlet early Tuesday morning that Nikki has “given the green light” for Bam to communicate with Phoenix once again.

The father and son are reportedly “talking over FaceTime” as the Jackass alum continues his course in rehab. To be safe — and productive — the FaceTime chats are “being modulated by one of Bam’s therapists” at the center. So it would seem there is plenty of direction for healthy dialogue.

That’s huge news, obviously. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Bam recently threatened in very graphic language to continue abusing drugs unless he could reconnect with Phoenix. Understandably, Nikki and her attorney balked at that ultimatum at the time. But now, with the 43-year-old star in rehab of his own accord, it sounds like he’s gotten himself into solid enough ground to build a relationship with his son again.

FWIW, Nikki is reportedly not involved in the calls. That’s probably a good thing, considering how contentious the pair’s divorce has been thus far. But it’s good to hear Bam and Phoenix are reconnecting.

Between father and son, TMZ reports that “so far, things are going well.” They also added info from an insider who claimed that Phoenix’s presence in Bam’s life is “inspiring him to detox and sober up.”

That part is GREAT news! Let’s hope these positive developments continue!

Bam has obviously tried multiple times over the past couple years to get clean — resulting in multiple escapes from treatment centers. In the end, no rehab can hold him — and no one else can get him sober. Bam has to do it himself. And now it sounds like he realized he has a reason.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

