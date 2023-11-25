Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Responds To Rumor He’s Dating Rachel Leviss!

Is something going on between Dave Portnoy and Rachel Leviss? The Barstool Sports founder is setting the record straight.

Speculation that he and the former Vanderpump Rules star were romantically involved erupted after they happened to be spotted in Cary, Illinois, on the same day in October – weeks before his ex-girlfriend hinted on social media that they had split. The town has a population of less than 18,000 people, and it’s not often frequented by celebrities. So many people assumed their sighting in Cary wasn’t just a coincidence, and they were in Cary together as a couple!

Related: Ariana Madix Thinks VPR Fans Will Turn Against Her This Season!

However, Dave made it clear that there is zero truth behind the dating rumors! While confirming his breakup with Silvana Mojica, he told Page Six on Friday:

“I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her. It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup which is hard enough to go through without hearing I f**ked that lady.”

Even though Rachel has become somewhat of a social pariah due to her affair scandal with Tom Sandoval, that was a pretty harsh reaction to the romance rumors! Jeez.

The 46-year-old insisted their trips to the small town had nothing to do with each other as he was only there to visit and review Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company on October 27. Meanwhile, Rachel’s Instagram revealed she initially spent Halloween weekend with some “friends” in Chicago — which is an hour away from Cary. But Page Six reported she also was seen at Conscious Cup Coffee Cary in Cary on October 27, where she took selfies with VPR fans. So we guess it really was just a strange coincidence!

Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Rachel Leviss/Instagram, The Adam Friedland Show/YouTube]