Kanye West 'Broke Down' After Daughter North Told Mom Kim Kardashian She Prefers To Live With Him!

Kanye West apparently got very emotional over this confession from his daughter, North West!

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed their 10-year-old daughter prefers to live with Kanye as she loves how the rapper lives in an apartment without a nanny, personal chef, or security. Upon learning how much she wants a simpler life with her dad, he has been making more of an effort with North.

A source told Dailymail.com that the heartfelt confession from his eldest child struck a chord with him – so much so that he “broke down.” After realizing how much North “needed” him, he even pushed aside his commitments and took her on a trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia for some father-daughter time. The insider explained:

“Kanye needed to spend time with North. After he saw what Kim said on the show he broke down because he realizes how much North needs him. Hearing this from Kim about North angered Kanye and made him very upset. North is definitely a daddy’s girl and Kanye misses not seeing her every single day.”

For the trip, he even ditched his wife, Bianca Censori! Despite reports they were on a break, she only flew home to Melbourne, Australia, after “it was made clear to her that Kanye would only be taking North with him.” The insider added:

“Kanye needed to spend time with North and Bianca understood.”

And later, the 28-year-old architect joined him in Dubai again. She and Kanye were spotted dancing together at the Royal Atlantis hotel on Thanksgiving Thursday. So there’s a strong chance they were only separated not because they were taking a break but he wanted to spend some quality time with his daughter.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube]