Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Thomas Jacobs!

He’s here! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have welcomed their first child!

On Saturday, her fiancé shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a picture of their front porch decorated with a doormat with the words, “Baby sleeping, please don’t ruin this for us.” The porch also was adorned with a hanging sign that said, “Shhh… Baby is sleeping.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Aww!! The Bachelorette alum re-posted the cute photo on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin.”

Such great news! Neither Becca nor Thomas have yet to share any more details about their new addition – including his name. But as you may recall, the couple – who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise – revealed they were expecting their first child back in April, saying:

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.”

That following month, Thomas and Becca shared they were having a baby boy — or a “little Tommy,” as Becca put it at the time.

Congratulations to the new parents! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via Becca Kufrin/Instagram]

Sep 24, 2023 13:08pm PDT

