Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Are Enemies Turned Besties In The Mesmerizing Wicked Trailer! WATCH!

The new trailer for Wicked has arrived! And it’s spectacular!

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures dropped the main trailer for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s upcoming musical blockbuster, and you’d better strap in! Or else you might fall off the broomstick!

We got everything from Glinda and Elphaba’s first meeting, to their crusade to the Emerald City to meet “Oz, the Great and Terrible.” Ooh, eerie!! And with all the heartbreaking moments culminating in the Wicked Witch of the West’s origin story, it looks like we’re truly in for something special! Watch (below):

Yes, that was Ariana floating around in Glinda’s iconic bubble! And how about those flying monkeys?! Will YOU be watching when it releases in theaters in November, Perezicous readers? Let us know down in the comments!

