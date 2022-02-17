Fans Mourn The Loss Of Beloved TikTok Famous Cat Pot Roast

Pot Roast, one of the most beloved cats on TikTok with almost a million followers, has sadly passed away.

On Wednesday, the pet owner – who has never shared her name on the internet for privacy reasons – revealed that the cat had died following a battle with feline immunodeficiency virus. She said in a video where she was holding her beloved pet:

“My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning. When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms. In the end, it was just her and me. And I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

Related: TikTok Comedian Huey Haha’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed



Pot Roast’s death comes after she was diagnosed with the immune system-attacking infection earlier this month. In a video posted on February 3, her mom said that she suddenly had to be taken to the emergency vet for a blood transfusion and some tests. A couple of days later she then said she received “mostly bad news” about Pot Roast’s condition, then explained further in a February 8 video that the positive test for FIV came as a shock:

“This blindsided me. She tested negative as a kitten, as did all my other cats, as did every cat we fostered.”

She said the infection may have come from her previous cat Carrot, who possibly bit an FIV-positive cat while roaming outside and then passed it onto Pot Roast. The vet told her that the infection sadly progressed into Pot Roast’s bone marrow, and she could no longer make white and red blood cells. On Tuesday, the feline was admitted to the veterinary hospital again to get a blood transfusion after she suffered a seizure due to low blood sugar. That is when the mom shared that she didn’t know how much time they had left and decided to take a break from social media. She wrote in the caption at the time:

“I will know when to let go, the vet and I agree it’s not time yet. Thank you for loving us.”

@potroastsmom I will know when to let go, the vet and I agree it’s not time yet. Thank you for loving us #potroasttok ♬ original sound – Vivian

Unfortunately, as we mentioned, Pot Roast passed away the following day.

In case you didn’t know, Pot Roast first went viral in 2020 when her owner started sharing videos of the adorable cat on TikTok. The pair quickly captured the people’s hearts on the platform due to their quirky personalities and fun videos. They’ve become so beloved that they gained more than 957,000 followers over the past year! So when news of the cat’s death became known, fans soon flooded social media to offer their condolences and express their devastation. One person wrote:

“Rest in peace pot roast. This cat impacted so many people in so many ways, which feels odd to say but it’s true. Hoping pot roast is relaxing in paradise with plenty of tuna and cat gogurt.”

Another tweeted:

“my heart goes out to pot roasts mom 🙁 pot roast brought so many people so much joy and lived such a loved life. thank you for introducing her to me and so many others that fell in love with y’alls content. goodbye beautiful bird :(“

A third social media user commented:

“beyond heartbroken about pot roast, what a wonderful little cat that i had the pleasure of getting to see almost daily on the internet. i hope she rests in peace and gets an unlimited supply of cat gogurt tubes wherever she is.”

Our heart goes out to Pot Roast’s momma during this difficult time. Rest in peace…

[Image via @potroastsmom/TikTok]