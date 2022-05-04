OMG! Cameron Diaz Recreated Classic There's Something About Mary 'Hair Gel' Scene!

Talk about the funniest promo ever!

While promoting her wine brand Avaline, the always iconic Cameron Diaz just recreated a scene from There’s Something About Mary. Yes, that scene!

In a new Instagram video that dropped on Tuesday, two of Diaz’s gay friends are in the car headed to her house for dinner. Comedian Benito Skinner (AKA Insta star Benny Drama), manning the camera, is worried that it might be strange to show up at her house with her own wine brand, but the other brushes those concerns away.

The video then shows the 49-year-old at home scrolling through old photos from the film — just in case viewers weren’t getting the references already. That includes a shot of her from the raunchy rom-com in which she used what she thought was gel found on Ben Stiller’s ear to touch up her hairdo (spoiler alert: it was his semen).

When her doorbell rings, she welcomes her visitors, revealing Skinner in a recreation of her look from the infamous “hair gel” scene. Just when it looks like that’s the entire bit, the Charlie’s Angels star then transforms into the same iconic outfit! Ch-ch-check it out!

LOLz!

You can also rewatch the original scene (below)!

Cameron may have left Hollywood, but she’s still got the acting chops to make for a viral hit! Reactions?!

