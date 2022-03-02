The Way Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Got Back Together Sounds Like A Dark Rom Com!

For Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, doing what’s best for their family turned out to be best for their relationship, too.

As we previously reported, the couple are back together after separating in 2017. Before that, they had been married for 17 years, so we imagine they didn’t make the separation decision lightly. In fact, according to a new source for Us Weekly, the Zoolander co-stars had been “hoping for change” before they finally threw in the towel.

Related: Ben’s Daughter Called Him Out For ‘Not Being There’ During Her Childhood

Unfortunately, they just “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” at the time, the insider said, adding:

“The split was a long time coming.”

However, their time apart “was a serious eye-opener” for the funnyman, who apparently realized “what he’d lost” after the separation. The source explained:

“He missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home.”

The Escape at Dannemora director told Esquire last week that he had moved back in with his ex at the beginning of the pandemic in order to be there for his kids. He revealed that “over the course of time, it evolved” into a rekindled romantic relationship. Another source for People confirmed:

“When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids. They were always very close with their kids. Both are amazing parents. When Ben’s dad Jerry passed away, Christine was there to support Ben. It was all the special family time that made them realize they still very much love each other. Ben feels very lucky that Christine stuck around. She is incredibly special.”

Awww! It sounds like a rom com… albeit a slightly darker one for post-COVID times.

The Us source claimed the actor took the time for “a lot of self-evaluation during the [coronavirus] pandemic.” In the Esquire interview, Ben metaphorically (and somewhat confusingly) compared his change of heart to his feelings about horseback riding. This insider translated:

“He made a conscious effort to stop sweating the small stuff and figure out how to channel his energy whilst compromising with Christine on those issues that really didn’t matter at the end of the day.”

Related: Kanye Breaks Silence On Kim K Divorce Drama In New Statement

That said, there were always warm feelings between the two, even after their breakup. In fact, they were seen together at many events over the years, including the Emmys and several other charitable events in 2019. The People source shared:

“They were never estranged. … Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them. They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out.”

Aww. Hearing about rekindled relationships always warms our hearts! So glad these two found their way back to each other.

[Image via Howard Stern/Rachael Ray/YouTube]