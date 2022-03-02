Kanye West Breaks Silence On Kim Kardashian Divorce Drama With New Statement About Speeding Up The Split!

Kanye West is speaking out about his ongoing legal maneuvering and the divorce drama he’s facing down later on Wednesday morning with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Of course, the Hurricane rapper has been making headlines in the last 24 hours after reportedly firing his divorce attorney Chris Melcher, and hiring Samantha Spector to take over his case.

And now, the fashion designer is speaking out specifically about the ongoing split.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye released a very simple — but interesting — statement sharing his desires for the dissolution of his marriage to the SKIMS mogul, and his wish that the focus will remain on their four children.

Yeezy said (below):

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

Well then!

That’s quite a departure from some of his behavior from the last few weeks — namely Ye’s bizarre Instagram antics directed at Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

But it would seem as though this is thankfully a far more mature, calm, realistic attitude ahead of Wednesday’s courtroom meeting. So perhaps there’s some progress being made here??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you surprised by Kanye’s new, more measured statement here? Is it all a ruse towards some kind of chaos later, or is it authentic — and he’s now ready to make the split fully official?

Sound OFF with your take on Kanye, Kim, and all of this divorce drama down in the comments (below)…

