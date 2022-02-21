Bethenny Frankel Details Near-Fatal Allergic Reaction After Accidentally Being Served Fish During Trip With Daughter!

Oh, no! Bethenny Frankel and her daughter’s fun family getaway turned into a traumatic ordeal on Saturday when she was accidentally served fish.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed on Sunday that she suffered an allergic reaction while out to dinner with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn (lower inset), during an international trip. The 51-year-old told her Twitter followers that since being diagnosed with the allergy, she has “eliminated all fish” from her diet and tends to eat “mostly vegan” foods to prevent contamination. Despite these measures and telling her server that she was “deathly allergic to fish,” she was accidentally served someone else’s dish — which contained the allergen!

Related: The Bachelor‘s Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis Following Psychological Test

Recalling the horrific dinner on TikTok, the momma admitted:

“We realized too late and it was a crisis.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Frankle explained that the “medical emergency” began after she bit into the dish. She noticed something was off almost immediately, sharing:

“I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different. And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] ‘What is in this?’ And in fact, it was fish.”

The “medical situation late at night” required her to receive multiple shots, some seemingly administered by her daughter who “was very concerned and worried.” Bethenny reflected:

“It’s just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen.”

While Bethenny got the medical help she needed, it took Bryn some time to calm down from the crisis. Her momma told fans on Twitter that she was “terrified while I slept,” adding:

“My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis. Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”

Because she has now suffered multiple near-death allergic reactions while traveling, the author took her opportunity to share some advice about how to live as safely as possible with a severe allergy, writing:

“If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen.”

On TikTok, she also urged the importance of keeping an Epi-Pen with you at all times, continuing:

“Those crazy purses that I’m sure many of you cutie pies have are small for an epi-pen, but you must bring it with you. Over-protect yourself.”

Heath should always come before fashion!

Related: General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead Days After Being Reported Missing

She also stressed on Twitter the importance of knowing where hospitals are when traveling and what “doctor’s on-site.”

“When you book any kind of activities, make sure that they are through a hotel — a major hotel — because you could be on your own in another country. So we should plan ahead. It’s like insurance. You just have to have insurance. And mistakes can happen, and we have to be smart because we can’t rely on everybody else to know how serious it is.”

Most importantly, the incident reminded her how fragile life is, she mused:

“Life is precious….that’s all I know.”

Ch-ch-check out her full “allergy safety” video (below).

Over on her IG, the Bravolebrity also shared a candid snapshot about how “rough” her week had been amid the ordeal.

Shortly after revealing her emergency, Frankel returned to social media to acknowledge that many fans had expressed frustration with how expensive Epi-Pens are (the average cost was $393.03 in 2021, according to GoodRx). She is now considering starting some kind of charity to help solve that problem, confessing:

“I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens.”

Incredible! We’re SO glad Bethenny is okay! What a scary situation for her and her daughter!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]