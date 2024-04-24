Bethenny Frankel Putting Divorce Podcast On Pause -- And For A Very Sad Reason!

Bethenny Frankel is already taking a step back from her divorce podcast — and no, it’s not because she and Jason Hoppy are reconciling. That ain’t ever happening. No, the reason is actually a heartbreaking one!

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old reality star started to open up about her relationship with her ex-husband on the Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel podcast. She got super candid about just how much of a nightmare their marriage was for years! Bethenny told listeners she felt “relieved” after suffering a miscarriage since their relationship wasn’t going well at all and even spilled she had to “force” herself to have sex. Whoa.

But just a couple episodes into the tell-all podcast, Bethenny experienced a massive tragedy in her life. She announced on Instagram over the weekend her mom, Bernadette Birk, passed away from lung cancer. She was 73 years old. The Skinnygirl founder wrote in a tribute:

“She was complex, in pain, isolated and had demons. She was the most stunning woman you have ever seen, who left her abusive home as quickly as I ran from mine. I was born on her bday. She was brilliant, funny, cultured and wise — yet suffered a lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction. Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her. She taught me food, wit, culture and strength. She loved to dance.”

So sad. Check out her emotional message (below):

The death of her mom understandably rocked Bethenny. She says she can’t process “both of these traumatic” moments of her life at the same time right now. Something had to give — so she decided to put her podcast on pause. She even “temporarily” deleted the divorce episodes from all streaming platforms! The Real Housewives of New York City alum announced on Instagram Stories Monday:

“I have chosen to temporarily remove my divorce podcast as a result of an overwhelming response and an influx of messages that have converged with the most significant loss of my life. It is impossible for me to grieve and process both of these traumatic events at the same time. The unforeseen circumstances and the reaction to this triggering topic has confirmed how important this conversation is. In the coming weeks we will continue this dialogue to help you navigate your challenging divorce journeys. I love you all and am so grateful to you for supporting me in both areas.”

While the divorce podcast is on a break, a rep for Bethenny confirmed to Page Six she plans to record Just B With Bethenny Frankel and Rants With Bethenny Frankel during this time. But for now, she needs a break from discussing really heavy topics. Take a look at her statement (below):

Oof.

Following her statement, though, fans began to speculate there was more to the story behind putting the podcast on pause…

They found it odd Bethenny removed the episodes about Jason from streaming due to her mom’s passing. We mean, it makes sense she doesn’t have it in her to do more… but what does it take emotionally to leave episodes up? Instead, some fans are speculating she actually did it due to backlash from fans over her brutally honest confessions! Others think she received pushback from her ex — after all, there’s still some dispute there, right?!

However, Bethenny shut down the rumors. In a follow-up post, she slammed the speculation and insisted she “will” return to her divorce podcast later on:

“The media must continue its fake reporting despite the circumstances. There has been no backlash and tremendous support and sadly a shocking success of my DIVORCE podcast which WILL continue. I simply can’t respond to the questions and demands at this time and will resume shortly.”

The “media”? See the post (below):

No matter the reason, we send love and light to Bethenny as she continues to mourn the loss of her mom. It’s never easy to lose a loved one. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

