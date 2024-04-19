Bethenny Frankel Used To 'Force' Herself Into Hooking Up With Husband Jason Hoppy -- OOF!

Bethenny Frankel is revealing much more about the difficult marriage she had to ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

As we’ve been covering, the 53-year-old reality TV veteran has been piping up about her rough relationship with Hoppy, as well as their dramatic divorce. Her Just B Divorced podcast is focused on the awful decline of their love. For one, she has already shockingly admitted that she was “kind of relieved” over having a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant with him so as not to have a second child with the 53-year-old. (The duo already co-parents 13-year-old daughter Bryn, of course.)

Related: Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Fans Commenting On Her Weight! OMG!

Now, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is sharing more — and it just keeps getting worse! The former Bravo star revealed that the couple’s affections towards each other were so terrible that she had to “force” herself to have sex with Jason. That’s how uninterested she was in being intimate with the guy! Ugh! And he definitely picked up on it! In the new podcast, she explained:

“We were laying in bed and he used to say to me, ‘you’re like a block of ice,’ because I did not want to be intimate, I did not want to have sex.”

For her, the root issue was a lack of respect for Hoppy, and thus a lack of desire to be intimate and fully into him. That manifested itself in that “block of ice” feeling that he observed. She continued:

“I did not want to have sex at all. He used to say to me, ‘it feels like this bed is like a block of ice.'”

Finally, whenever they would infrequently have sex, the Skinnygirl founder explained that she had to do everything in her power to push herself into intimacy just to get it done. The whole thing even made her gag!! Bethenny explained:

“I used to force myself, gag myself doing it. It was torture.”

Oof.

As you’ll recall, Bethenny and Jason began dating way back in 2008, then eventually tied the knot in 2010. They separated only two years later, though, and she filed for divorce in early 2013. Unfortunately for them, however, the divorce process dragged out for a really, really long time. Hoppy was even accused of some pretty shady s**t in the middle of it! But they eventually agreed to a custody arrangement for Bryn in 2014, and then a financial settlement in 2016. And finally, by 2021 (!!!), the divorce was fully finalized. Jeez. So, yeah, letting this all out into the public sphere has evidently been a long time coming for Frankel. Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via TNYF/MEGA/WENN]