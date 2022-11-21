Bethenny Frankel Reveals All Her Cosmetic Surgeries -- And Says Women In Hollywood Are 'Lying About Everything'

Bethenny Frankel is never one to shy away from a hot take! Now she’s voicing her opinion on plastic surgery, the people who get it, and those who hide it!

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Sunday to have an honest conversation about having cosmetic surgery and where she stands with it. The caption teases she’s gotten some work done on herself and is thinking about getting more — as well as blasting “dishonest” show business folks who won’t talk about it:

“Let’s have the plastic surgery conversation… what I have done… and what I may decide to do. In today’s world of filters and facetune and people being outright dishonest about how they look… it’s so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I’m in this beauty space. I’m thinking very seriously about plastic surgery… and I want to share with you all the reasons why.”

And the video does not disappoint! She really does reveal what she’s had done and what she’s planning!

Why the honesty? She explains:

“I owe it to you to be totally transparent with you because I entered a beauty space. I don’t have to tell you every aspect of my sex life, bank account, or any of that. But I feel a responsibility based on the fact I’ve been talking about skin and beauty, and it would just be fraudulent for me to go do something and act like it was natural.”

The Skinnygirl creator doesn’t mind letting you know she’s had work done. And according to a “major celebrity” friend of hers — everyone has!

“I went on a plastic surgery consultation tour. A good friend of mine, who is a major celebrity, said to me … ‘Everyone your age has done something. And everyone is lying about it.'”

The 52-year-old goes on to detail some of the work she had done — including Botox in her jaw which “drastically changed” her face — and which she still gets 1-2 times per year! Bethany also very matter-of-factly drops that she had a breast lift 15 years ago! Wow! She also said she wants to have more work done — but isn’t planning on changing her whole look:

“I don’t want to look like anyone else. I would just like a little help along the way.”

When she says in the future, she means soon in the future — because she doesn’t want to “wait until everything is hanging”. Ha! LOVING this honesty!

One thing the Bravo personality is sure of — she’s not going to be caught in a lie:

“Many of you will judge me and that’s OK, as long as I’m being honest with you. You can disagree with my decision … but you will not judge me for lying because I won’t lie to you, because we’ve discussed so many things with beauty and age and that would be a full fraudulent scam.”

Frankel doesn’t hold back when it comes to her opinion of those who aren’t so honest. In fact, she straight-up calls other women in her industry a bunch of liars!

“I think these women are lying about everything. They’re lying about how much money they have. They’re lying about how much surgery they have. I don’t know why they’re insecure, but they are.”

Wow!

Obviously she doesn’t name any names — she isn’t trying to call anyone out specifically. But she’s drawing a line in the sand. Or maybe we should say, in the silicone.

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Bethenny? Does everyone in Hollywood need to be more honest about the work they’re getting done? It certainly would reduce the stigma if everyone were. Or do you think this should stay private? Preserve the mystery??

Sound OFF in the comments (below).

