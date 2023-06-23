Titanic Sub: Victim's Stepson Shared Alleged DM From Travis Barker Same Day Implosion Was Confirmed

The stepson of one of the men who is confirmed to have died on that OceanGate Expeditions submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean is in the news once again.

We’ve been covering the case of Brian Szasz all week. He’s the stepson of now-deceased billionaire Hamish Harding, who had been traveling on the submarine down to see the Titanic wreckage when it instantly imploded.

As for Szasz, he first courted controversy early this week when he attended a Blink-182 concert in San Diego after learning Harding and the rest of the OceanGate crew was missing and presumed dead. Then, after the stepson went viral for that bizarre decision, he further inspired the wrath of social media upon getting into a war of words with Cardi B.

Now, he’s back in the news once more. On Thursday morning, Szasz took to his Instagram page — he deleted his Twitter account days after he first caught heat online — and posted an alleged message from Travis Barker.

The note from the drummer, which appears to have been sent on Monday afternoon, was very simple:

“Praying for you and your family.”

According to the screenshot Szasz shared via his IG Stories on Thursday morning, the late billionaire’s stepson replied:

“Thank you. I will be at the Sd show tonight.”

And then, while tagging Barker in the IG Stories post, Szasz later added this caption:

“Thanks for the love fam!”

You can see it for yourself (below):

It’s not entirely clear why Szasz chose to share that DM from Monday on Thursday — especially after he received near universal criticism all week for attending Blink-182’s Monday night show in San Diego in the first place.

Per ET, Kourtney Kardashian‘s husband has not commented publicly about the direct message or the situation.

Whatever the case, it seems to be another curious decision by Szasz as he continues to mourn the death of his stepfather.

