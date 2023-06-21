Bethenny Frankel Dragged For Flaunting MASSIVE 10-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring: 'Out Of Touch'!

Fans love watching Bethenny Frankel put other celebs in their place, and now they’re doing the same to her!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum uploaded what she clearly thought was a funny video in which she compared her 10-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring to two much smaller rings. Unfortunately for her, the internet WASN’T laughing along! In the now controversial clip, the 52-year-old businesswoman stood outside and showed off several different engagement rings. In text written on the video, she wrote:

“What am I going to have to do for this?”

As she revealed two modest diamond rings (said to be 1 and 2 carats each), One Margarita by Angel Laketa Moore belted out in the background, specifically the lyrics:

“One margarita I’mma open my legs / Two margaritas I’mma give him some head”

Oookay, it’s getting a lil NSFW in here!

Related: Bethenny BLASTS Meghan & Prince Over ‘Drastic’ Paparazzi Chase!

The song then went silent as she flashed her bigger sparkler from fiancé Paul Bernon on screen. She joked in the caption:

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me…”

Ch-ch-check it out:

Wowza!

Fans could hardly stop to laugh at the joke because they were too upset by the sparkler shining on-screen! While the ring isn’t exactly new — she’s been wearing it ever since Paul popped the question in 2021 — it being the subject of the “braggy” and “out of touch” video pissed people off!

Haters ran to the Skinnygirl CEO’s comment section to call her out for showing off, arguing:

“Why would you post this? Bragging much? How do you think you make others feel who have just one carat or less?” “I know your rich as s**t…but why flaunt in front of the world your s**t!” “I have a huge diamond too but Im never showy about it or try to show off what I own” “Legit that thing is not even cute, it’s obnoxious”

A more concerned fan then warned Bethenny from showing off her diamond collection while referring to Kim Kardashian’s $4 million engagement ring robbery in 2016, saying:

“Love Bethenny. Just a little ick here. It’s beautiful. It’s very, very large. And I’m happy for her and she can carry it off. But this is just too braggy. And not that safe to post. Look at what happened to Kim.”

They make a good point! A ring like that is going to grab attention!

Related: Bethenny Frankel SUES TikTok Over Scam Ad Campaigns Stealing Her Image!

But just as you might expect, the reality star wasn’t going to sit around and let her followers get the last word. She replied to one user:

“Seems like it makes you feel jealous. Talk to a professional.”

Oof!! She clearly doesn’t care about the backlash! It probably helps that she still managed to have plenty of supporters sticking up for her in the comments, writing:

“Gosh, I love you . Beautiful ring, you don’t have to do anything for it but be your own amazing self ” “Mention it all!!!” “Girl yes!” “You are too funny! Love it”

One reason some fans might be so thrown off by the vid is that Bethenny is often posting content about cheap drugstore-branded makeup and discount shopping options. That said, she also just gave a tour on her $6.2 million Hamptons home, so it’s not like fans don’t realize she’s rich AF! Guess they prefer when she’s boujee on a budget!

Do U think this video was too much? Or are fans being too sensitive? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]