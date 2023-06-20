And Just Like That Creator Teases Steamy LONGTERM Reunion For Carrie & Aidan In Season 2!

Well, Carrie and Aidan shippers, it looks like And Just Like That creators have BIG plans for the two!

If you’re a fan of the Sex and the City franchise and its subsequent reprisal on Max, we’ve got some juicy news for you. Creator Michael Patrick King revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw will potentially be diving back into old love with John Corbett, who memorably played her fiancé Aidan Shaw in SATC, and is set to return in season two of And Just Like That. King teased to the New York Times Tuesday:

“I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail.”

Ooh, we can’t wait to see this on-screen reunion!

Fans of the show will remember Aidan was first introduced in season three of SATC, before he and Carrie got engaged. We got to watch their love play out for the rest of the season and into season four until they split after Carrie struggled to remain committed to the hunk — or even wear her sparkling engagement ring! That, of course, didn’t sit well with Aidan, and the two went their separate ways. However, you may recall that in season six, Aidan reappeared, but this time with a baby boy! He informed Carrie that he’d made a home with a furniture designer, and then in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, it was revealed that he’d added two more kids to his family. By that time, Carrie had married Big, played by Chris Noth, who she had an affair with while engaged to Aidan, but she and Aidan scandalously shared a brief kiss.

Whew, that’s quite the history!

In season one of And Just Like That, part of the plot revolved around Carrie grieving over Big’s death, and now, we can look forward to her moving on — likely with Aidan — in season two. You surely remember seeing the two’s romance teased in the trailer, which dropped earlier this month.

Sarah told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday:

“It’s a rich relationship. It’s undeniably exciting as an actor and certainly for writers to explore. Who are they now? Are they good for each other? Are they, you know, apologetic? Are they trying to course correct in some ways? Are they better for each other? Are they worse for one another? And it’s just a hugely joyful thing to explore with that actor, with John Corbett, because he brings so much to it.”

Ahh, it’s going to be so good! She added of Carrie’s love life:

“There is excitement and curiosity and fear. I think the way she’s pursuing it is still with the hope and the optimism and the real interest in it. But she’s a grown up and she’s an independent person who isn’t needing to be reliant upon someone. But she is someone that is, you know, deeply romantic and excited about the flirt, and the chase, but more so perhaps on her terms than she would have been able to create in her younger past.”

Will YOU be tuning into season two of And Just Like That when the first episode drops Thursday on Max? What are your expectations for Carrie and Aidan? Watch the trailer and let us know in the comments down below!

