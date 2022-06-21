Bethenny Frankel & Jill Zarin Just Reunited On An Airplane -- 12 YEARS After Massive RHONY Fight!

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin just got back together in one of the most unexpected reunions of the year!

A decade after having an explosive fallout during season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York, the reality stars were seated right next to each other on a flight! Talk about awkward! Thankfully, things seemed to stay cordial between the duo – with the Skinnygirl founder even posting about the surprising run-in on her Instagram! Snapping a selfie with Jill on Monday, Bethenny quipped in the caption:

“So this girl walks onto a plane… #mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk.”

Hah! As Perezcious readers might remember, “mention it all” and “get a hobby” were two of the Bravolebrity’s favorite catchphrases while on the series — and she even used them against Jill during a fight in 2010!

The drama picked back up last year when Jill slammed the Bethenny Swimwear designer in People reporter Dave Quinn‘s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, saying:

“Kelly Bensimon was a supermodel and Bethenny Frankel couldn’t sell a cupcake in a grocery store. Honestly, she was a nobody.”

Ouch!

You’d never know they were feuding based on their new selfie though! Jill doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge either since she reposted the photo on her account, writing:

“Pleasant flight, no turbulence #rhony #rhonymemes #rhonyreunion”

Ch-ch-check out how happy the women looked (below)!

Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think they talked up about up in the air?!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Jill Zarin/Instagram]