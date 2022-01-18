Betty White Looked 'Radiant' In 'One Of The Last Photos' Taken Of Her Before She Passed

To celebrate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, the TV star’s assistant took to Facebook with what is believed to be the last photo of the star before her death on New Year’s Eve.

Taking to social media, Kiersten, Betty’s assistant, reflected:

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place “

What a sweet message…

Take a look at the gorgeous photo (below)!

If the date of the photo is correct, this means the picture was snapped just days before the Golden Girls alum suffered a stroke that ultimately led to her death, according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

Steven Boettcher, the director of Betty White: A Celebration, a new movie created to honor the performer’s birthday milestone and long career, also claims that she recorded a message for viewers 10 days before her death, just around the time of this snapshot. It’s nice to see she seemed to be doing well before her very sad passing.

Oh, how she continues to be missed so dearly…

[Image via Betty White/Facebook]