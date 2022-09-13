Olivia Newton-John Was Left Out Of The 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute, & Fans Are NOT Happy

As you surely know, iconic Hollywood actress and singer Olivia Newton-John tragically passed away last month at age 73 after a decades-long battle with cancer. Now, fans are rallying behind her after noticing she was strangely kept out of the “In Memoriam” segment of the Monday broadcast of the 2022 Emmys.

Seems like they needed to show her A Little More Love.

The broadcast, which played on a screen behind John Legend as he sang Pieces, included names of several key figures in Hollywood we’ve lost throughout this year, including Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poiteir, Ray Liotta, Paul Sorvino, Robert Morse, Louie Anderson, and many more… Besides the Xanadu singer herself.

Related: Quinta Brunson Responds To Jimmy Kimmel’s Gag During Her Speech

It’s definitely an odd move as Olivia made waves in television roles such on shows like Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown, and Ned and Stacey. Additionally, she appeared in guest roles on Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The View, Loose Women, and SEVERAL others. Needless to say fans were less than pleased, and quickly took to Twitter to let the Emmys execs know. They wrote things like:

“Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John” “Wait but why wasn’t Olivia Newton John in the #Emmys2022 memorial??” “Wait did the Emmys not acknowledge the passing of Olivia Newton John?!? I still feel like she should still have been mentioned even if she didn’t win an Emmy in her lifetime or maybe that’s just me?!” “She’s been on over fifty TV shows and specials. I’m pretty sure that’s enough to get some recognition from the Emmys” “Deeply disappointed in the omission of Olivia Newton-John during the #Emmys2022. She won a trophy for songwriting and appeared in several TV movies.” “She is and always will be an icon. And you forgot her????”

We feel the same way! How can you leave out someone as influential as the one and only singer of Hopelessly Devoted to You??!

Related: Grease‘s Didi Conn Recalls Final Call With Olivia Before Her Death

However, it should be noted she was included on the “In Memoriam” page on the Emmys website, which you can see HERE, but we feel she deserved to be prominently featured on the live broadcast. It probably would have been nice for her surviving family members to see a tribute to their late matriarch as her daughter, niece, husband, and co-stars have all spoken out following her death, but we’ll just have to wait until the next big ceremony… Oscars 2023 — you better not disappoint!

What are your thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Should she have been included? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Olivia Newton-John/YouTube, Television Academy/YouTube, Twitter, & FayesVision/WENN]