John Travolta's Son Adopted That Rescue Puppy From The Betty White Oscars Tribute!

This is so cute!

In case you didn’t see the sweetest moment at the Oscars for all the talk of the most sour, Betty White was honored in a special In Memoriam tribute that saw Jamie Lee Curtis take the stage holding an adorable puppy who was up for adoption. While reflecting on the Golden Girls star’s love for animals, the Halloween star encouraged viewers to adopt a rescue dog in her honor. Well, it turns out one person did!

On Monday, John Travolta revealed his 11-year-old son Ben adopted Mac N Cheese, the very rescue pup that was shown off during the ceremony!

Sharing a photo of the new family pet, he told followers:

“Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks”

Amazing!

Paw Works, the animal rescue organization that was looking after the animal, also shared the photo, happily announcing:

“On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!

We know @bettymwhite was shining down last night. Happy life little lady ”

So cute!! Ch-ch-check out the golden brown pooch and its new owners (below)!

Awwww!

If you missed it on Sunday night — because let’s face it, that Will Smith/Chris Rock drama was pretty all-consuming — rewatch the full In Memoriam segment (below):

Jamie Lee has yet to acknowledge Mac N Cheese’s adoption, but we bet she’s thrilled! Just like Betty would be. Reactions?

[Image via ABC/YouTube & John Travolta/Instagram]