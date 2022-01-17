Betty White Reflected On Turning 100 Just Before She Died -- Here’s What She Said…

People all over the world are remembering Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The icon would have celebrated her special day on Monday, and while it’s still an incredible milestone, it’s definitely a bittersweet one in the wake of her passing. As you probably know, Betty died on New Year’s Eve 2021, just a couple weeks short of her centennial.

As her friends and fans celebrate the Emmy winner’s life, Entertainment Tonight shared a snippet of their final interview with her. Asked how she felt about turning 100, the Golden Girls star replied:

“[I’m] amazed. No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

Sadly, the actress suffered a stroke in late December that led to her death six days later. A star-studded documentary event, Betty White: A Celebration, had been planned before her passing and will premiere in theaters on Monday for one day only. The tribute to her life and legacy features a number of famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Valerie Bertinelli, and more.

In the special, the Mary Tyler Moore Show alum reflected on her mother Tess Curtis White’s influence — which had a huge impact on her own life outlook. Betty explained:

“She was a cock-eyed optimist. She always made the point that if you look at those negatives, you spoil all the good stuff, and it goes by and it’s gone and you haven’t tasted it. And I really believe in that philosophy. If you don’t at least notice it and accentuate the good stuff, when the bad, really tragic stuff comes along it makes it tough to handle.”

She continued:

“When you find something let’s say funny or enjoyable, the whole body has a different attitude, it relaxes. And that’s gotta be healthy to have that aspect as opposed to the tension and the worry. I think optimism has a lot to do with it. And I learned that at my mom’s knee, and my dad’s.”

The doc isn’t the only special celebration released on Monday. In a heartwarming Google Easter egg, anyone who searches her name will see a sweet tribute to thank the TV legend for being a friend.

We could all definitely learn a lot from Betty’s incredible example. We’ll be keeping her in our thoughts today and beyond.

