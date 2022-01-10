Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed

It has been just over a week since the world had to say goodbye to Betty White, and now we know what caused her heartbreaking passing.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday, the Golden Girls star suffered a stroke six days before she finally died on New Year’s Eve. The certificate lists her death as the result of a “cerebrovascular accident,” which is a loss of blood flow to the brain that results in brain tissue damage. It can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.

Interestingly, sources told the outlet that despite suffering a stroke, Betty was alert and coherent before her passing. The 99-year-old — who died weeks before her 100th birthday — ultimately took her last breath while asleep at home.

Last week, her agent, Jeff Witjas, denied rumors that the actress died after getting a COVID-19 booster shot, saying in a statement to People:

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

Now we know the full truth. So, so sad.

