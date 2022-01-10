Bob Saget Speculated About 'The Afterlife' In Moving Tribute To Betty White Days Before His Own Death

Wow. A week before Bob Saget’s untimely death, he honored Betty White in a moving Instagram post… that now suggests his own thoughts on the afterlife.

Just this weekend, the Full House alum was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel amid his stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

In the wake of his passing, fans have taken notice of a lengthy IG post in which Saget reflected on the loss of Betty White in late December, and it’s an emotional read knowing what would happen to him days after posting.

As Perezcious readers know, the Golden Girls lead died on New Year’s Eve of natural causes at 99 years old, just days before her 100th birthday. As an icon in the entertainment industry, she was mourned by myriad celebs who grew up fans of her work. Bob was clearly one of them.

Alongside a photo of Betty seemingly on set, the 65-year-old mused:

“Betty White. This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be… Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love.”

Never any truer words. The father of three went on to recount the first time he met the Hot In Cleveland lead, adding:

“From the first time I snuck into ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ at 15 years old and watched her hit everything she said out of the park, to decades later, getting to hang out with her on several occasions, I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was.”

They even shared a very funny encounter when traveling together, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host continued:

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours– I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite– ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.’ And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”

Then the tribute took an emotional turn as Bob recalled Betty’s opinions on the afterlife, shining a light on his own perspective as well. He concluded:

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you.”

Whoa… Sadly, the actor won’t be reunited with the love of his life just yet since he leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo (as well as adult daughters shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer), but we hope he’s experiencing some form of the peace Betty dreamed of. Check out his full post (below):

