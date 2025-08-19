Got A Tip?

Betty White Said WHAT To David Boreanaz?! OMG She Was So Bad!

Betty White totally had the hots for David Boreanaz!

During the Bones: 20th Anniversary Retrospective panel at the inaugural Televerse Festival on Saturday, the 56-year-old actor opened up about the time when the legendary actress guest-starred on the show back in 2015. According to David, their first meeting was NSFW! It turns out Betty wanted to, well, jump his bones! And she wasn’t shy to tell him just that! Hah!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum said Betty showed up to film and made sure to greet everyone on set:

“And Emily [Deschanel] and I are waiting for her. And she’s like, ‘Good to see you. Oh, good to see you. You’re so nice. You’re so pretty.’”

After complimenting Emily on her appearance, she turned to look at David and blurted out that she wanted to “f**k” him! No joke! Even Betty couldn’t resist how hot David Boreanaz is! He recalled:

“She looks at me, she goes, ‘Holy s**t, I want to f**k you. I want to f**k you!’”

LOLz!

At that moment, David remembered he “just started laughing.” And while Emily didn’t recall the interaction with Betty, she noted that was “amazing.” What a hilarious first meeting!

What are your reactions to the funny story, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBC/YouTube]

Aug 19, 2025 11:00am PDT

