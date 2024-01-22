Taylor Swift Celebrates Kansas City Chiefs Win With Travis Kelce's Whole Family -- Despite Feud Rumors!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s family were there to support him at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, making it one to remember!

The 34-year-old pop star showed up to Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills game with her pals Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne. Inside, she was joined by her beau’s parents, Donna and Ed, and his older brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie. And as we all know, the sheer fact Tay and Kylie were together was a BIG deal considering all of the beef rumors!

Good thing it doesn’t look like there was any drama! The VIP suite was in good spirits all night!

For starters, the singer and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife were proving just how close they’ve gotten over the season. As the tight end scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the playoff game, the women embraced excitedly. Awww!

????| Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrating Travis Kelce’s touchdown! pic.twitter.com/6z1k8Jlt4E — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 22, 2024

Earlier in the game, when Trav scored another touchdown in the second quarter, he did the CUTEST thing in honor of his girlfriend! Just like she does during her concerts all the time, he threw up a heart sign in her direction. Look (below)!

And then there was Jason! The Philadelphia Eagles player (whose team is already out of the playoffs) was also the talk of the town as he dramatically ripped off his tee and went shirtless despite the freezing temps!! In the background, the Anti-Hero artist could be seen covering her mouth with her hands as she watched in shock as Jason climbed into the stands. He continued to mingle with fans throughout the night, even posing for pics with some young girls while helping one get the Grammy winner’s attention! So sweet!

See his best moments (below):

yes queen that’s your future brother in law pic.twitter.com/GEF3ELwoDq — Val • (@karmaszone) January 22, 2024

"We're gonna show this to Taylor real quick" ???? pic.twitter.com/tX2PvaFLq9 — Tiffani ???? (@LavenderKelce) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, here’s a glimpse at the whole fam together — including Taylor and Kylie who are seemingly trying to put all those feud rumors to rest! Everything seemed A-OK between them as they chatted a bit during the game:

????| Taylor Swift attending today’s Chief’s game with Father Kelce (Ed Kelce), Mother Kelce (Donna Kelce), Brother Kelce (Jason Kelce) and Kylie Kelce! pic.twitter.com/a9ROWuZM5y — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 21, 2024

Looks like they all had an amazing time together!!

