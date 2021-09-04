Beyoncé Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With An Epic Collage Of Her Life Milestones!

Beyoncé is feeling the birthday love!

On Saturday, the iconic singer kicked off her 40th birthday by honoring the major milestone with an epic collage on her website that highlighted her decades-long career and intimate life memories. The interactive artwork featured several never-before-seen photographs of Beyoncé from 1981 to 2021. It included throwback pictures of her Destiny’s Child days, her history-making award show wins, and some sweet family moments with her husband JAY-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Sir and Rumi. Alongside the nostalgic photos, she wrote a special message that read:

“Thank you to the photographers, editors, TV hosts, talk shows, awards programs, and my family for your visual contribution.”

Love it!! You can take a look at the masterpiece HERE. Of course, the Dream Girls actress also received a ton of birthday shout-outs on social media! Her momma, Tina Lawson, posted an old video of Bey sharing everything she wanted to achieve before turning 40, saying:

“Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby, And every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you! God knows who to give the gifts to!!! He knows who will work hard at it! Who will pass on those blessings to others. Who will not let their ego get bigger than them. Who will be kind and generous, who chooses to be positive and not be judge-mental a critic or a hater.”

She continued, gushing:

“You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling ) somehow you have managed to look at the glass half full!! Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble, caring human being!”

Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar created a birthday round-up with celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, and more. Washington specifically thanked the performer for all of the inspiration she continues to give to women everywhere:

“You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world. You are magic.”

Laverne Cox called Beyoncé the “blueprint for excellence,” expressing:

“You’ve given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are. You’ve given us a blueprint for excellence: that when we think you can’t surpass yourself, you do.”

Apple Music also shared a happy birthday montage featuring Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Ciara, Normani, and more. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wishing a very happy #BeyDay to the eternally iconic @beyonce. Love, your friends and fans everywhere. Drop a ???? in the replies and celebrate the Queen. https://t.co/glWIeWJaZc pic.twitter.com/ImRycovvpF — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 4, 2021

Happy birthday, Beyoncé!

