Beyoncé Shares Never Before Seen Footage Of Her Children In Special 2020 Recap Video!

Cheers to Beyoncé’s big 2020 with her family, indeed!

The Beyhive is buzzing right now after the Queen Bee decided to surprise everyone with a brand new 2020 recap video late on New Year’s Eve! And best yet, a lot of the footage in the four-minute clip contains never-before-seen shots of her and JAY-Z‘s three children, 8-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. So great!

In one of the clips, you can see Rumi dancing along to her mom’s Savage Remix, on which she was featured alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the chart-topping hit this past summer. Other shots captured outtakes from Rumi and Sir’s infamous photoshoot with the Houston-born singer and superstar. Still other photos and clips featured new behind-the-scenes moments from the family’s New Year’s Eve celebration last year, too!

Ch-ch-check out the entire four-minute clip in the embed (below):

Awww! Love it!!!

Such a fun look at her family life and those adorable kids!

In addition to the sweet and new clip, though, Beyoncé also shared a special message with her friends and fans, too!

In it, she wrote (below):

“Cheers to a New Year Beyhive. 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”

Love it!

And yes, here’s to a MUCH better and brighter 2021 for all of us… Beyoncé included!!

Of course, come to think of it, the singer had quite the 2020, didn’t she?! She released that incredible visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+ while also winning a BET Award alongside her daughter Blue Ivy… considering the pandemic kept most all of us indoors for the entire year, those two are quite the achievements!

