Fans Think Beyoncé's New Song Sounds A LITTLE Too Much Like This Cartoon Theme Song!

Did fans find out the secret inspiration behind Beyoncé’s new song?!

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard Queen Bey’s new song Texas Hold ‘Em, which she released alongside 16 Carriages during the Super Bowl earlier this month. The tracks have a country feel to them, teasing what else is surely to come when she releases Act II of her Renaissance era next month. Heck, Texas Hold ‘Em is topping the country charts! But something about that track in particular has some listeners scratching their heads and overcome with nostalgia… And the code has finally been cracked!

Over the past week, fans have been drawing comparisons between Bey’s new track and the intro song to the 1997 cartoon Franklin, of all things. And the wild part — they’re not wrong!

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, user @just_danilynne posted a video set to Texas Hold ‘Em, writing:

“Millennials trying to figure out why this sounds familiar”

The video then cut to the Franklin intro, and the similarities are undeniable! Watch (below):

OMG, right?! See some more TikTok reactions (below):

The comparisons have stirred up so much chatter online that the composer of the Franklin intro weighed in to give his thoughts. Bruce Cockburn told People on Wednesday:

“I think Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em is a good record. Unfortunately I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it. The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. Texas Hold ’Em is her song, and I wish her success with it!”

Ha! Well, if he’s cool with it then that’s all that matters, right??

The question is, did it really inspire her? We mean, maybe Beyoncé’s kids are big Franklin fans and it got stuck in her head?

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

