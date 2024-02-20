Beyoncé Reveals She's Suffered From Skin Disease Psoriasis Her Whole Life!

Beyoncé is opening up about dealing with psoriasis since she was a young kid!

In a new interview with Essence out on Monday, the pop star announced the launch of her new hair care line Cécred. She said she was inspired to create it after growing up in her momma Tina Knowles‘ hair salon and struggling with a skin condition on her scalp. Subtly sharing her journey with beauty, she expressed:

“I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me.”

Wow! She slid that in so casually!

For those that don’t know, psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash and itchy patches typically on the knees, elbows, trunk, or scalp, per the Mayo Clinic. There is currently no cure for it. Kim Kardashian has been open about struggling with the chronic condition for years now, so it’s cool to see another celeb share their experience, too!

As for Queen Bey, her new brand will be all about connecting to her roots, she dished:

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives. For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”

The name was created using the end of her last name “Cé” and combining it with the word “sacred to create Cécred.” Cool! See her announcement vid, which features videos from her mom’s former Texas-based business (below):

Sounds like she’s pouring her personal experiences into this company, which might mean this is just the start of her getting candid about suffering from this condition and who knows what else. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

