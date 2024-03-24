Bhad Bhabie Poses With Newborn Daughter In Adorable Selfie! Look!

Bhad Bhabie is showing off her baby girl!

The 20-year-old, who famously launched into stardom after her controversial appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016, is one proud momma! On Friday, she took to Instagram to share the first good look at her newborn daughter Kali Love, whom she welcomed earlier this month with boyfriend Le Vaughn. While she didn’t write a caption, the cute photo spoke for itself… She curled up with the little one, who was wrapped up in the most adorable little heart-patterned blanket. Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, sported a pink robe and a bare face as she cradled her little blessing — but opted to keep the baby’s face hidden behind a pink heart. She also tagged her baby daddy. See (below):

SO cute. Little Kali Love already has a full head of hair!

In the comments, fans flooded in with congratulatory messages — even Paris Hilton, herself! She simply wrote “Congratulations” alongside three pink hearts.

Bhad Bhabie first announced the news that she was pregnant back in December, and then revealed she’d given birth earlier this month with a black-and-white photo of the little girl covered up in a blanket and beanie. See (below):

The young mother looks happy as can be!

