Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant -- LOOK!

Bhad Bhabie is pregnant

Apparently, congratulations are in order for Bhad Bhabie!

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, is pregnant with her first child! She made the big announcement on Instagram Friday by showing off her baby bump in a couple of mirror selfies. The OnlyFans creator said nothing in the caption, letting the pictures of her bump speak for themselves! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG! It’s unclear how far along Bhad Bhabie is in her pregnancy or the sex of her child, as no other details have been revealed at this time. She has been in a relationship with Le Vaughn since April. And things clearly have become very serious between them over the past few months!

Congrats to Bhad Bhabie, again! What exciting news. She’s come such a long way from the Cash Me Ousside girl

Reactions to the surprising pregnancy announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Bhad Bhabie/Instagram]

Dec 01, 2023 12:36pm PDT

