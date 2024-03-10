Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant!!!

The Tick, Tick… Boom! Star is in her mommy era! On Sunday, Vanessa arrived at the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous black gown which she paired with a dazzling necklace and matching earrings — but her most precious accessory of all was her baby bump! OMG!

As she strutted down the carpet, she proudly cradled her belly while posing for pics. See (below):

Absolutely gorgeous! She’s glowing!

This will be the 35-year-old’s first child with husband and baseball star Cole Tucker! The two tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico back in December.

We’re so happy for them!

Just last week the High School Musical star appeared on the She Pivots podcast, where she slammed fans’ “rude” comments and speculation that she was pregnant back in October during her bachelorette party.

Well, she looks happy as ever now! Congratulations!

