Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Involved In WILD Restaurant Brawl!

It looks like pregnancy hasn’t gotten the way of Bhad Bhabie getting involved in some pretty questionable conflicts…

The 20-year-old rapper was in the middle of an all-out brawl in West Hollywood on Saturday night, per TMZ. The outlet obtained footage of Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, dining in at Toca Madera with her baby daddy Le Vaughn and some friends when fists started flying. The internet personality, who sported a pixie cut and a black dress with her growing belly on full display, can be seen standing up from her table after the fight went down and exiting the restaurant. It looked like she wasn’t the victim of any violence, thank goodness, but eyewitnesses told the outlet she may have been one of the instigators.

Witnesses told the news org that things started to go downhill when Bhabie and her baby daddy began arguing, which allegedly culminated in her slapping him. According to the witnesses, people at her table spotted other patrons recording the scuffle, and that’s when all hell broke loose. See the wild footage (below):

A rep for the mother-to-be has since addressed the fight, clarifying exactly what happened to TMZ:

“Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant. The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them. Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn’t get involved and it escalated.”

Wow! We’re glad she seemed to be able to escape the mess unscathed.

