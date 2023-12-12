Big Bang Theory Alum Kate Micucci Reveals 'Surprise' Lung Cancer Diagnosis Despite NEVER SMOKING!

Comedian Kate Micucci is opening up about a nightmare come true.

The Big Bang Theory actress posted a poignant TikTok over the weekend in which she revealed a shocking health update: she was diagnosed with lung cancer!

Oh no!

Taking the selfie video from a hospital bed, Kate, one half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, started off on a light-hearted note:

“Hey everybody. This is not a TikTok, it’s a sick tok.”

But she quickly got into the meat of the shocking reveal — sharing that doctors were about to catch the deadly disease early and operate on it:

“I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

Thank goodness!

The 43-year-old did, however, seem perplexed over how she got it, as she said she’s “never smoked a cigarette” in her life! She explained:

“It was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

Wow, we’re so glad to hear she’s going to be okay… How scary! She added:

“It’s been a little bit of a trip, and I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it.”

She went on about painting, hilariously asking herself, “Why am I still talking? Because I’m on drugs!” Clearly, she means the post-op kind. Ha!

She added a bit of footage of her up and moving, and a shot of her in the hospital bed with a banana and some Frosted Flakes. Check out the full video (below):

She captioned the post, “An update on what I’ve been up to,” followed by a lung emoji.

We’re just glad she’s okay and doctors were able to catch it early! We’re sending all of our healing energy. Share some support in the comments down below! We just hope the next video we see from Kate is less cancer and more, well, euphemisms for anal!

