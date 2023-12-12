Taylor Swift Leaving Travis Kelce Behind For NYC Event -- Will She Be Back In Time For Her Birthday?!

Hopefully all of Travis Kelce‘s hard work doesn’t go to waste!

As we’ve been following, there’s whispers here and there about the 34-year-old NFL star is supposedly planning something HUGE for the Anti Hero singer’s birthday on Wednesday — but will she even make it back to Kansas City in time? According to DailyMail.com, the 33-year-old jetted off to NYC on Tuesday to be at TIME‘s Person of the Year event to accept her award. They just happened to schedule it for December 12 — when her birthday is December 13?? Ooh, awkward timing! How long did she know she was going to be Time’s Person of the Year? Is this a last minute change of plans??

Related: Taylor Comforts Travis With PDA After Chiefs Loss!

Tay Tay will be living it up in the elegant Plaza Hotel rather than kicking back in the tight end’s mansion Tuesday night, leaving fans to wonder if she’ll be able to make it back to his place in time for her big day. We guess the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could always jet out to meet her in New York, but according to the outlet, he JUST got home! Unless he’s making a pitstop at his place, it seems more likely he would’ve just flown out to the East Coast to begin with rather than coming back to KC first. Hmm…

While Taylor receives her honor for being the one who “best represents the eight billion people who live on this planet” perhaps her beau will be planning a surprise party? Or that rumored proposal?? This would be the perfect time for him to be alone and get everything set up — that is, if she comes back for the night. Then again, a belated birthday party never hurt anyone, did it?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Taylor rush back to be with her man? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]