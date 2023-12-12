Mama June Shannon Getting Custody Of ONE Of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Daughters

Mama June Shannon is stepping up as Grandmama June.

In the wake of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s tragic death, arrangements are being made for her two daughters. TMZ reported early on Tuesday morning that the family matriarch, despite her extended absence from the family’s lives, will be taking custody of Anna’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn. Chickadee’s 8-year-old, Kylee, is now living with her biological father Michael Cardwell — which has apparently been the plan for months.

The outlet reported that the family arranged for Kylee to go live with Michael, whom Anna was married to from 2014 to 2017, in the event something should happen to her all the way back in January when she was first diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

As for Kaitlyn, she has a different dad, but the news org says she shares a very close bond with Mama June as she’s the first grandchild, so everyone in the family reportedly agreed that was the best move. June also plans on becoming the little girl’s legal guardian. She’s going to have to step up and be a mom again.

It’s sad to see them split up, but the sisters reportedly share a tight bond, so they’ll still get to see a lot of each other, per the outlet.

As for the husband Anna left behind, Eldridge Toney, he’s not the biological father of either kid, but the outlet says he held a close bond with them and will continue to see them.

That’s nice to hear… With so much change, we’re sure the girls would appreciate some sense of normalcy, and it seems Eldridge was a big part of their lives in recent years.

