No Regrets?! Big Brother Star Speaks Out After Getting Kicked Off Show For Saying N-Word

Big Brother star Luke Valentine is finally breaking his silence after he was kicked off the show for his use of the N-word.

Related: ‘Racist’ Royal?! Camilla Parker Bowles Questions About Meghan & Harry’s Baby!

ICYMI, season 25 of the reality competition show got off to a very rough start when the 24/7 live feeds captured the 30-year-old using the racial slur during a conversation with several of the other contestants. Early last Wednesday, he said:

“I’m in the f**king cheese room, n****.”

Realizing what he’d done, he laughed and covered his mouth, before attempting to correct himself by adding “dude” — but the damage was done. His housemates looked horrified as he tried to brush past it:

“Anyways, we were in the f**king cheese room.”

You can see the viral moment (below):

Immediately, fans of the CBS show demanded he face consequences for his actions — and the show quickly did just that, releasing a statement citing their zero-tolerance policy for racism of any kind:

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

During Thursday’s episode, host Julie Chen Moonves also addressed the disgraced BB star’s departure from the show:

“It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game.”

But removing him from the show doesn’t necessarily mean he learned his lesson! In fact, it’s coming across as the opposite of that…

On the reality TV alum’s Instagram Stories Sunday, he didn’t take ANY sort of accountability for what he did, saying:

“Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I’m alive, I’ve arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time. We can’t burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby.”

Fires of love? A racial slur isn’t exactly a word of love…

As if that wasn’t questionable enough, he later added was thankful for the “memes” and “support”:

“So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words.”

Seriously?! Not even an apology?

Seems like Big Brother dodged a MAJOR issue by kicking him off the show early. We can’t imagine what could’ve potentially happened in the long run had he stayed. So, so disrespectful.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

To learn more about civil rights issues, check out https://www.splcenter.org/.

[Image via Big Brother/YouTube]