Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Child 7 Months After Secret Wedding!

Ashley Olsen is a momma!

The 37-year-old actress and her hubby Louis Eisner have welcomed their first child into the world, according to sources for TMZ on Monday! The insiders say Ashley gave birth to a baby boy the couple named Otto a few months ago — and they’re over the moon to have the little guy join their family. So far there’s been no word from the designer or her man about the addition to their fam, but that comes as nothing new because they’ve always been notoriously private.

Seriously, they’ve done an incredible job keeping the pregnancy and birth under wraps until now! Back in December, as you may recall, they tied the knot in a small ceremony after dating since 2017.

At the time of the wedding, an insider dished to PageSix:

“It went late with 50 people or so total.”

Sweet and intimate!

The Full House alum and her man made their red carpet debut in 2021 while attending an event for the Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by the painter’s dad, Eric Eisner. Last year, the 33-year-old (whose mom is Lisa Eisner, a jewelry designer and onetime West Coast editor of Vogue) also shared a photo of the Row co-founder wielding that machete oh-so-casually on a hike. But, aside from that, fans haven’t gotten much of a glimpse of their romance aside from a few instances of being photographed in NYC!

After retiring from acting, Ashley and her twin Mary-Kate Olsen have seriously turned their lives around and delved into privacy. In 2021, Mary-Kate said when asked about their fashion label’s modest style:

“We were raised to be discreet people.”

It looks like that’s translated well and they’re both living their best, private lives! We love that for them!

We’re thrilled to hear the exciting news about little baby Otto, though! Congratulations to Ashley and Louis, we wish them and their family nothing but the best as they take the big step into parenthood!

