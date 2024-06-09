Bijou Phillips Is Dating Again Amid Danny Masterson Divorce & Prison Sentence! Here’s Who!

Bijou Phillips has reportedly moved on from convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

On Saturday, Us Weekly reported that the Havoc star is dating a new dude who’s apparently “been there for her” in recent months! And that man is Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio’s ex Jamie Mazur!

A source told the outlet she and the entrepreneur have been “dating” for the “last two months” and that they’re “very affectionate all the time.” The insider noted:

“Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time.”

Back in September, Danny was officially sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of forcibly raping two women between 2001 and 2003. For the longest time, reports indicated that Bijou believed the That ‘70s Show alum was innocent… Even after his sentencing, insiders claimed she wanted to “be there for her husband” and that she visited him in jail “daily.” But just weeks later, she filed for divorce. So it sounds like she’s continuing to put herself first!

A second source told the outlet:

“Her friends have been taking her out to get her mind off things during the divorce and to meet new people.”

Maybe that’s how she met Jamie!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation & FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]