Jeffrey Epstein Said WHAT About 'Both Candidates' In The 2016 Election?!?

Damn, right from the horse’s mouth.

Ever since we first came across the Jeffrey Epstein scandal several years ago, we couldn’t help but think… anyone other than Hillary Clinton could really have used this as ammunition against Donald Trump in the presidential election, huh? And it seems Epstein himself felt the same way!

See, Trump was good pals for years with the billionaire pedophile, even giving this ridiculously on-the-nose quote:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

He was known to hang out with Epstein in New York and even flew on his private jet, the so-called “Lolita Express” numerous times. So why didn’t Hillary or her team ever bring it up? Well, maybe because Bill Clinton also apparently had a relationship with the creep!

Yes, we learned all too quickly that Hillary’s hubby had flown on Epstein’s jet as well. Hell, he even had the guy over at the White House! Yeesh! No wonder neither side brought up Epstein in 2016, right? It was mutually assured destruction!

That’s what the billionaire thought, too, according to his brother. Mark Epstein told The NY Post on Wednesday:

“Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016.”

He refused to elaborate further, but that’s enough. It seems everyone was right about 2016. UGH!!!

How is it, among all the politicians in the country, we ended up with two people who both had ties to a sex trafficker?! No wonder people hate politics!

Of course we know Hillary could have used that extra ammo, too, as she lost the presidency by the thinnest of margins in a couple swing states. Thanks, Electoral College. Trump won and went on to… appoint Alexander Acosta as his Labor Secretary. For those who haven’t followed the Epstein scandal that closely, Acosta was the US attorney who gave the billionaire his “sweetheart deal” in 2006. See, the first time Epstein got in trouble with the law for his sex trafficking, the investigation went away — and he pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old. He spent a lot of his minimal prison time in an office. Not only that, for some reason Acosta agreed to give immunity to any potential co-conspirators. Why the eff would any prosecutor make that deal? Maybe to… get a high-ranking political appointment down the road?

And of course we now have to wonder if Hillary would have given this guy the same freakin’ job because they both owed him! Just… UGH!!!

