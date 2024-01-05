Brian Austin Green Reveals He Got A Vasectomy 2 Months After Having Son With Sharna Burgess!

Brian Austin Green has no plans on becoming a father of six!

The 50-year-old actor revealed on this week’s episode of his podcast Oldish with fiancée Sharna Burgess that he got a vasectomy two months after the birth of their son Zane. When asked if the couple would have any more children one day, Brian got super candid with listeners and shared that basically ALL of his five kids were unplanned:

“So, funny story. I haven’t really planned for any of my kids. Every time, it’s been, ‘Oh, it’s OK. We can do this.’ I love my kids, and I wasn’t against any of them, but I’ve never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it’s positive and preparing that way.”

In addition to having Zane, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He also shares 11-year-old Noah, 9-year-old Bodhi, and 7-year-old Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox. So it’s a jam-packed household for the Green family at times!

While Sharna wants more children, she even recognizes they have “four young kids in the home,” making life “very, very busy” for them! So with that in mind, Brian said after welcoming their son, the couple had to have a serious talk about having more kids and what it would mean for their family:

“Next baby, you need to have a car big enough to have two car seats, and when you’re getting hotel rooms to travel and plane tickets, it’s a lot.”

Realizing another child would be too much for them right now, Brian ended up getting a vasectomy when Zane was 8 weeks old. Wow! He said:

“Zane was born, and I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop.’”

And Sharna is thankful Brian got the procedure! She called the decision a “beautiful thing,” sharing how birth control “always made me feel crazy and not inside my own body.” The former Dancing With the Stars pro further explained:

“I was really, really grateful for that. It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life, not worrying about if we are or if we aren’t, which is such a gift. Then, we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us.”

It should never be on the women solely when it comes to pregnancy prevention. So it is really nice to hear the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum stepped up and got the vasectomy instead of just relying on Sharna to go on birth control!

Surprisingly though, the pair aren’t fully closing the doors on having more kids in the future. Sharna said they most likely would go the IVF route if they decided to get pregnant again:

“If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test, and really being on this journey with each other. So, we would probably end up having to do IVF [in vitro fertilization].”

We guess before he closed up shop, he banked some overstock?? LOLz!

But for now, the pair seem to be content with their blended family! Reactions? Sound off in the comments (below).

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Instagram, Sharna Burgess/Instagram]